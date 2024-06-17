USS Colorado Enters Pearl Harbor Dry Dock

A shipwright with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) marks the location of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) as it makes its way into Dry Dock 2 at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. The Colorado is at the shipyard for a scheduled two-year Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

