A shipwright with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) marks the location of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) as it makes its way into Dry Dock 2 at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. The Colorado is at the shipyard for a scheduled two-year Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
06.12.2024
06.17.2024
|8482604
|240612-N-VN697-1307
|3936x2624
|5.88 MB
|Location:
PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|1
|0
This work, USS Colorado Enters Pearl Harbor Dry Dock, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS
