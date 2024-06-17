An EOD Technician Preps A Workspace While Responding to an Improvised Explosive Device Drill

TAMUNING, Guam (May 15, 2024) - Service members assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit FIVE (EODMU 5) conduct an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) drill at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport in May. In the drill, a simulated suspicious suitcase was reported and the team mobilized to respond, assess, and neutralize the training device.



EODMU 5 is a forward-deployed command based in Guam that provides mine countermeasures and joint expeditionary and special operations forces for missions within the Western Pacific and other areas as needed.

