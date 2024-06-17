Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An EOD Technician Prepares to Neutralize an Improvised Explosive Device During a Drill at the Guam Airport [Image 12 of 13]

    An EOD Technician Prepares to Neutralize an Improvised Explosive Device During a Drill at the Guam Airport

    GUAM

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Commander Task Force 75

    TAMUNING, Guam (May 15, 2024) - Service members assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit FIVE (EODMU 5) conduct an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) drill at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport in May. In the drill, a simulated suspicious suitcase was reported and the team mobilized to respond, assess, and neutralize the training device.

    EODMU 5 is a forward-deployed command based in Guam that provides mine countermeasures and joint expeditionary and special operations forces for missions within the Western Pacific and other areas as needed.

