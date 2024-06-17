Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Network Bn. Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    1st Network Bn. Change of Command

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James M. Ploski, the commanding officer of 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 17, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Adam N. Law relinquished command of 1st Network Bn. to Lt. Col. James M. Ploski. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing officer to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8482341
    VIRIN: 240617-M-FS018-1090
    Resolution: 6030x4020
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st Network Bn. Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    change of command
    MCCOG
    1st Network Bn.

