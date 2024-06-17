U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam N. Law, the commanding officer of 1st Network Battalion, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 17, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Adam N. Law relinquished command of 1st Network Bn. to Lt. Col. James M. Ploski. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing officer to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8482340 VIRIN: 240617-M-FS018-1045 Resolution: 5801x3867 Size: 11.93 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Network Bn. Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.