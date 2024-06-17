Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-62 ADA transfers authority of Patriot mission to 5-7 ADA

    POLAND

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment transfers authority of the U.S. Patriot mission in Eastern Europe to the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on June 17, 2024. 5-7 ADA’s rotation signals the U.S. and NATO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the security and defense posture in Eastern Europe (Caption by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    This work, 1-62 ADA transfers authority of Patriot mission to 5-7 ADA [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Patriot
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

