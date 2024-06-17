1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment transfers authority of the U.S. Patriot mission in Eastern Europe to the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on June 17, 2024. 5-7 ADA’s rotation signals the U.S. and NATO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the security and defense posture in Eastern Europe (Caption by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8482240
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-KX519-3644
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|25.44 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-62 ADA transfers authority of Patriot mission to 5-7 ADA [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT