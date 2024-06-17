1-62 ADA transfers authority of Patriot mission to 5-7 ADA

Courtesy Photo | 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment transfers authority of the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment transfers authority of the U.S. Patriot mission in Eastern Europe to the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on June 17, 2024. 5-7 ADA’s rotation signals the U.S. and NATO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the security and defense posture in Eastern Europe (Caption by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins) see less | View Image Page

POLAND — 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment transferred authority of the U.S. Patriot mission in Eastern Europe to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on June 17, 2024. 5-7 ADA's rotation signals the U.S. and NATO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the security and defense posture in Eastern Europe.



1-62 ADA has been defending NATO’s eastern flank as part of a multinational initiative to enhance the region’s security infrastructure for the past nine months. The deployment of the Patriot missile system is a prudent and purely defensive measure that underpins NATO’s collective defense and reinforces the U.S. commitment to protect its allies, particularly on NATO's eastern flank.



U.S. Army Spc. Israel Toomes, from Las Vegas, Nevada, shared his thoughts on what the deployment meant to him over the last nine months. “This deployment was an opportunity to continue my Family’s legacy of service. My grandfather fought at Iwo Jima. My stepfather was in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. My uncle was a combat medic, and my cousin was in the Gulf War as a tanker. This was an amazing opportunity to serve my community, my country, and honor my Family’s legacy of service.”



Patriot is a combat-tested system specifically designed to defeat aircraft and ballistic and cruise-type missiles. These batteries will provide an additional level of security supporting NATO self-defense capabilities.



While the last 1-62 Soldiers prepare to return to Fort Cavazos, Texas, the 5-7 ADA is now fully responsible for the Patriot mission. Many Soldiers shared that this was a remarkable opportunity. 1st Lt. Aidan Buzo, a platoon leader with Bravo Battery, 5-7 ADA, shared reflected on the importance of the mission. “There’s a reason so many countries understand the importance of the mission and why we are here. All you have to do is look on a map and see why we are out here and why it’s so important to so many NATO Allies and partners,” Buzo said. “What motivates me and the Soldiers is the importance of what we are doing out here. I think this mission is the most important mission many of us have ever been on.”



During the transfer of authority ceremony, U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow shared remarks on this historic mission.



“1-62 ADA, your performance has been nothing short of remarkable over these last many months. You have made a difference every day," Bredlow remarked. "5-7 ADA, I have full faith and confidence that you are trained, equipped, and ready to accomplish this vital mission."



This deployment is part of a regular force rotation that follows the direction of the Secretary of Defense and is at the invitation of our Allies.



For further inquiries, please contact the 10th AAMDC Public Affairs office at +49 172 1410977 or USARMY.Rheinland-Pfalz.10AAMDC.PAO@army.mil.