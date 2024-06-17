U.S. Army Focus Areas

WASHINGTON D.C. (June 17, 2024) - Poster design showcasing the essence of the U.S. Army's focus areas: Warfighting, Delivering Ready Combat Formations, Continuous Transformation, and Strengthening the Army Profession. Designs vividly express the commander’s intent, reaffirming the Army's fundamental values and its commitment to the Army’s mission. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Agrinsoni)







The inspiration behind the design stems from the notion of 'focus'—a reminder to remove distractions and prioritize what truly matters. Just as we remove or rip-off what obstructs our view, we must allocate time and resources to enhance both our lethality and unity within our teams.

