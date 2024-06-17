Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Focus Areas [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Focus Areas

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Agrinsoni 

    Chief of Staff of the Army

    WASHINGTON D.C. (June 17, 2024) - Poster design showcasing the essence of the U.S. Army's focus areas: Warfighting, Delivering Ready Combat Formations, Continuous Transformation, and Strengthening the Army Profession. Designs vividly express the commander’s intent, reaffirming the Army's fundamental values and its commitment to the Army’s mission. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Agrinsoni)



    The inspiration behind the design stems from the notion of 'focus'—a reminder to remove distractions and prioritize what truly matters. Just as we remove or rip-off what obstructs our view, we must allocate time and resources to enhance both our lethality and unity within our teams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8481674
    VIRIN: 240617-A-YX747-1405
    Resolution: 10800x6075
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Focus Areas [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Alexander Agrinsoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Focus Areas
    U.S. Army Focus Areas
    U.S. Army Focus Areas
    U.S. Army Focus Areas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT