A rescue swimmer is hoisted into a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter during a search and rescue demonstration at the 2024 Norfolk Harborfest in Portsmouth, Virginia, June 7, 2024. Norfolk Harborfest is a maritime festival run in partnership between national, state and local organizations to encourage public boating safety. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

