An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City conducts a search and rescue demonstration during the 2024 Norfolk Harborfest event in Portsmouth, Virginia, June 7, 2024. To assist in maintaining a safe waterway, Coast Guard Sector Virginia crews, along with regional partners, enforced a safety zone limited the use of the Elizabeth River Channel June 7-9. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

