    Newest major non-NATO ally Kenya, US begin planning Justified Accord 2025 [Image 5 of 14]

    Newest major non-NATO ally Kenya, US begin planning Justified Accord 2025

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Travis Michelena, logistics officer with the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo during the initial planning event for exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Vicenza, Italy, Jun. 12, 2024. JA25 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 10-21, 2025. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise incorporates personnel and units from over 20 nations. JA25 builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 05:38
