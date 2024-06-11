Newest major non-NATO ally Kenya, US begin planning Justified Accord 2025

U.S. Army Col. Drew Conover, director of exercises (G7), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), speaks with a Kenya Defence Forces counterpart during the initial planning event for exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Vicenza, Italy, Jun. 13, 2024. JA25 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 10-21, 2025. Led by SETAF-AF, and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise incorporates personnel and units from over 20 nations. JA25 builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

