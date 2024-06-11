Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Hosts All-Hands Call at Camp Shields

OKINAWA, Japan (May 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/U.S. Navy Region Japan, speaks to Sailors at an all-hands call at Camp Shields, May 21, 2024. CNRJ provides shore readiness to the fleet and manages the services necessary to support and sustain the fighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)

