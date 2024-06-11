Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Hosts All-Hands Call at White Beach Naval Facility [Image 2 of 7]

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Hosts All-Hands Call at White Beach Naval Facility

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    OKINAWA, Japan (May 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/U.S. Navy Region Japan, speaks to Sailors at an all-hands call at White Beach Naval Facility, May 21, 2024. CNRJ provides shore readiness to the fleet and manages the services necessary to support and sustain the fighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Candice Barber)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 03:44
    VIRIN: 240521-N-LT479-1012
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    CNFJ
    Navy
    CNRJ
    CFAO

