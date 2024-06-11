After the Garrison Works Council Local Nationals (LN) staff assembly held at the historic Fritz-Walter soccer stadium here, June 14, attendees received a guided tour of stadium. The tour offered a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic venue. (Photo by Daniel Nagel, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 03:51
|Photo ID:
|8480469
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-A4479-1003
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|427.23 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT