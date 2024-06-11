Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    After the Garrison Works Council Local Nationals (LN) staff assembly held at the historic Fritz-Walter soccer stadium here, June 14, attendees received a guided tour of stadium. The tour offered a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic venue. (Photo by Daniel Nagel, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 03:51
    Photo ID: 8480469
    VIRIN: 240614-A-A4479-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 427.23 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe
    OneArmy
    LNWorkforce
    WorksCouncil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT