USAG Rheinland-Pfalz LN employees gather for biannual Works Council staff assembly at Fritz-Walter soccer stadium

Story by Petra Lessoing

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Paul Hossenlopp, deputy garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, welcomed attendees at the Garrison Works Council Local Nationals (LN) staff assembly held at the historic Fritz-Walter soccer stadium here, June 14.



In his opening remarks, Hossenlopp acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the LN employees, highlighting their essential role in the garrison’s achievements.



“Thank you all for being here today, I am really happy I was asked to join this assembly," he said. "On behalf of the garrison, I want to express our gratitude to our local national workforce for the hard work and dedication you show every day. Each of you plays a crucial role in the success of the garrison.”



The biannual assembly provides a valuable opportunity for employees to gain insights from various speakers on a wide range of topics pertinent to their roles and the overall functioning of the garrison.



These sessions are designed to enhance communication, share key updates, and address any concerns or questions the staff may have.



During the assembly, Hossenlopp took the time to answer several questions from the employees, providing clarity and reinforcing the open-door policy of the leadership.



After the formal proceedings, LN employees received a guided tour of the Fritz-Walter soccer stadium. The tour offered a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic venue, and the event as a whole not only informed but also strengthened the sense of community and appreciation among the garrison's workforce.