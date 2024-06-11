Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 USASOC Best Combat Diver Competition Equipment Validation [Image 8 of 8]

    2024 USASOC Best Combat Diver Competition Equipment Validation

    NAS KEY WEST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Competitors in the 2024 U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Best Combat Diver Competition validate their equipment at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Special Forces Underwater Operations School, at NAS Key West, Florida June 10, 2024. Twelve teams competed in the event to test the skills and abilities of combat divers, build esprit de corps between organizations and advance the capabilities of military divers. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Location: NAS KEY WEST, NORTH CAROLINA, US
