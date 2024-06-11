2024 USASOC Best Combat Diver Competition Equipment Validation

Competitors in the 2024 U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Best Combat Diver Competition practice for a helocast by leaping into a pool at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Special Forces Underwater Operations School, at NAS Key West, Florida June 10, 2024. Twelve teams competed in the event to test the skills and abilities of combat divers, build esprit de corps between organizations and advance the capabilities of military divers. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

