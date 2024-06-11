250616-N-HV059-1002

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    BALTIMORE, June 16, 2024 Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alejandra Ramirez Alarcon, attached to Navy Medical Research Command, shows a Fleet Week attentdee how to use a microscope. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    Navy
    USN
    mdfleetweek24
    mdfw2024

