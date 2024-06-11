BALTIMORE June 16, 2024 Fleet Week attendees watch an aerial demonstration over the city's Inner Harbor. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 15:17 Photo ID: 8479593 VIRIN: 240616-N-HV059-1001 Resolution: 2997x2248 Size: 2.01 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240616-N-HV059-1001 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.