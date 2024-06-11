Father's Day on Fort Cavazos

Spc. Jim Landreth, B Troop, 278th Regimental Engineer Squadron, and his son, Sgt. 1st Class Donovan Leon, Q Troop, 2/278th Armored Calvary Regiment, serve side by side on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)
|06.15.2024
|06.16.2024 12:07
|8479446
|240615-Z-YT260-2642
|4480x6720
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|6
|0
