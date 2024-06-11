Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 12:07 Photo ID: 8479446 VIRIN: 240615-Z-YT260-2642 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Father's Day on Fort Cavazos [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Everett Babbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.