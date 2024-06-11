Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos [Image 6 of 6]

    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Lt. Col. Jeff McCartney, Critical Care Physician for 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, and his son, Staff Sgt. Drew McCartney, 1st Platoon, Fox Troop 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, serve side by side on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8479454
    VIRIN: 240615-Z-YT260-3456
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father's Day on Fort Cavazos [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Everett Babbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos
    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos
    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos
    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos
    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos
    Father's Day on Fort Cavazos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tn
    cavazos
    father's day
    tn arng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT