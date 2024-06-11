Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Celebration [Image 9 of 16]

    249th Army Birthday Celebration

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Eighth Army commanding general, congratulates U.S. Service Members, The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers and family members during an Army Birthday celebratory run and ceremonial cutting of the cake at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2024. The U.S. Army celebrates their 249th birthday after official establishment on June 14, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 01:53
    Photo ID: 8479111
    VIRIN: 240614-A-CG814-1064
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Celebration [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

