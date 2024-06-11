249th Army Birthday Celebration

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Eighth Army commanding general, congratulates U.S. Service Members, The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers and family members during an Army Birthday celebratory run and ceremonial cutting of the cake at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2024. The U.S. Army celebrates their 249th birthday after official establishment on June 14, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

