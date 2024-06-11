Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Specialized Fueling Operation Valiant Shield 24

    C-17 Specialized Fueling Operation Valiant Shield 24

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron (AS) and Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron prepare a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for a combat offload at an auxiliary field near Anderson Air Force Base, Guam in support of Valiant Shield 2024 June 11, 2024. Specialized fueling operations increase flexibility for mobility aircraft to maneuver the joint force. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 01:33
    Photo ID: 8479100
    VIRIN: 240611-F-PS699-1370
    Resolution: 5212x3468
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Specialized Fueling Operation Valiant Shield 24, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    Refuel
    ValiantShield
    VS 24

