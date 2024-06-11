C-17 Specialized Fueling Operation Valiant Shield 24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacklyn A. Morales, 15th Operation Support Squadron landing zone safety officer, ensures a clear landing of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron (AS) at an auxiliary field near Anderson Air Force Base, Guam in support of Valiant Shield 2024 June 11, 2024. Specialized fueling operations increase flexibility for mobility aircraft to maneuver the joint force. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

