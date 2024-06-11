Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts a Snoopie Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    George Washington Conducts a Snoopie Drill

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors, assigned to intelligence department’s QZ division, discuss observations during a ship’s nautical or otherwise photographic interpretation examination drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8478983
    VIRIN: 240615-N-MC987-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 391.82 KB
    Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
