George Washington Conducts a Snoopie Drill

Sailors, assigned to intelligence department’s QZ division, discuss observations during a ship’s nautical or otherwise photographic interpretation examination drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024
Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN