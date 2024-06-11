Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 3 of 7]

    249th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVIOR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Private Ty Sorenson, 947th Military Police Detachment and U.S. Army Military Working Dog Grita perform an Army Military Working Dog Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8478625
    VIRIN: 240615-A-EN202-1005
    Resolution: 3481x5232
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: FORT BELVIOR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

