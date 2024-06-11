Private Ty Sorenson, 947th Military Police Detachment and U.S. Army Military Working Dog Grita perform an Army Military Working Dog Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Kaufmann)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8478625
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-EN202-1005
|Resolution:
|3481x5232
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVIOR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
