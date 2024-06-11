C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Alioune Dia, right, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, poses for a photo alongside his French counterparts aboard the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655) in the Philippine Sea while participating in a cross-deck evolution during Valiant Shield 2024, June 14, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of services and with our allies to conduct precise, overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

