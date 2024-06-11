Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655) [Image 1 of 5]

    C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655)

    AT SEA

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) – Capt. Gwenegan Le Bourhis, commanding officer of the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655), center, poses for a photo in the Philippine Sea with U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet staff while conducting a cross deck evolution in the Philippine Sea during Valiant Shield 2024, June 14, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of services and with our allies to conduct precise, overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8478233
    VIRIN: 240614-N-FA363-1013
    Resolution: 6131x4087
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655)
    C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655)
    C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655)
    C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655)
    C7F Staff Tour FS Bretagne (D 655)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C7F
    French Navy
    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT