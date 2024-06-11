The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescue a disabled vessel, Uchan, and their crew approximately 25 miles offshore from Galves Banks on June 13, 2024. The operation involved a coordinated effort from the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Crowton)
U.S. Coast Guard rescues disabled vessel near Galves Banks
