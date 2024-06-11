Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues disabled vessel near Galves Banks [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues disabled vessel near Galves Banks

    GUAM

    06.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescue a disabled vessel, Uchan, and their crew approximately 25 miles offshore from Galves Banks on June 13, 2024. The operation involved a coordinated effort from the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Crowton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8477915
    VIRIN: 240613-G-G0020-7913
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 240.74 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAR
    Guam
    Station
    Coast Guard
    45 RBM

