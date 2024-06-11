Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues disabled vessel near Galves Banks [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues disabled vessel near Galves Banks

    GUAM

    06.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescue a disabled vessel, Uchan, and their crew approximately 25 miles offshore from Galves Banks on June 13, 2024. The operation involved a coordinated effort from the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Richard Marston)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 21:34
    Location: GU
