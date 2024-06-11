Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard [Image 18 of 19]

    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard

    PITI, GUAM

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, takes a moment for a photo with Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Capt. Kazushi Sakae aboard the Japanese Coast Guard training ship Kojima during their visit to Guam on June 12, 2024. During the visit, three U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets had the unique opportunity to share their recent experience of joining their Japanese counterparts on the voyage to Guam. This journey created lasting memories and built strong professional relationships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 21:34
    Photo ID: 8477876
    VIRIN: 240612-G-IA651-5163
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: PITI, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard
    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard
    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard
    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard
    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima
    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard
    Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts cadets from Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Exchange
    Cadets
    Kojima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT