Japanese Coast Guard Training Ship Kojima hosts U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Cadet Allentuck takes a moment for a photo with cadets aboard the Japanese Coast Guard training ship Kojima during their visit to Guam on June 12, 2024. During the visit, three U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets had the unique opportunity to share their recent experience of joining their Japanese counterparts on the voyage to Guam. This journey created lasting memories and built strong professional relationships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

