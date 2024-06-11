85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise

Multiple vehicles carrying heavy equipment head to another installation for the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Restoral Actions Exercise at the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, May 21, 2024. A higher than average number of hurricanes is predicted this season and the 85th EIS organized the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Restoral Actions Exercise to test the unit's rapid response capabilities to a storm hitting the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

