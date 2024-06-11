Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Anhtu Ho, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron cyberspace engineer, places sandbags against a door for facility hardening at the 85th EIS, Mississippi, May 21, 2024. A higher than average number of hurricanes is predicted this season and the 85th EIS organized the Cyberspace Infrastructure Damage Assessment and Restoral Actions Exercise to test the unit's rapid response capabilities to a storm hitting the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:47
    Photo ID: 8477058
    VIRIN: 240521-F-IE886-1567
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise
    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    85th EIS tests capabilities in natural disaster exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    85th Engineering Installation Squadron
    5th Combat Communications Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT