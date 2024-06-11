Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run [Image 5 of 5]

    1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    A Task Force Pegasus Trooper, assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, participates in a color run in celebration of the U.S. Army's 249th birthday, June 14, 2024, on Camp Adazi Latvia. This event, hosted by the American Red Cross, helped build morale and esprit de corps while fostering teamwork within the formation. Today’s Soldiers honor the 249 years of Army heritage by striving to better themselves and strengthen their units’ readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8475027
    VIRIN: 240614-A-JN384-1005
    Resolution: 3327x2376
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run
    1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run
    1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run
    1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run
    1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    First Team
    Task Force Pegasus
    Esprit De Corps
    Color Run
    249th Army Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT