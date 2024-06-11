1st Cavalry Division Artillery celebrates Army Birthday with Color Run

Task Force Pegasus Troopers, assigned to 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, participate in a color run in celebration of the U.S. Army's 249th birthday, June 14, 2024, on Camp Adazi Latvia. This event, hosted by the American Red Cross, helped build morale and esprit de corps while fostering teamwork within the formation. Today’s Soldiers honor the 249 years of Army heritage by striving to better themselves and strengthen their units’ readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV