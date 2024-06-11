U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John J. Allen Jr., Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, right, coins Lt. Col. Joshua D. Rumsey, 501st Combat Support Wing chaplain on RAF Fairford, England, June 11, 2024. Lt. Col. Rumsey opened the new chapel at RAF Fairford in 2023 to support Pathfinder’s faiths.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 05:02
|Photo ID:
|8474806
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-QN763-1057
|Resolution:
|3577x2380
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st Combat Support Wing hosts AFIMSC command team [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
