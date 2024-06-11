Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Combat Support Wing hosts AFIMSC command team [Image 5 of 7]

    501st Combat Support Wing hosts AFIMSC command team

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John J. Allen Jr., Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, right, coins Lt. Col. Joshua D. Rumsey, 501st Combat Support Wing chaplain on RAF Fairford, England, June 11, 2024. Lt. Col. Rumsey opened the new chapel at RAF Fairford in 2023 to support Pathfinder’s faiths.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    This work, 501st Combat Support Wing hosts AFIMSC command team [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

