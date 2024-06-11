Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Combat Support Wing hosts AFIMSC command team [Image 3 of 7]

    501st Combat Support Wing hosts AFIMSC command team

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John J. Allen Jr., Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, talks with a defender on RAF Fairford, England, June 11, 2024. Allen visited units across the 501st Combat Support Wing and received briefs on the Pathfinder mission and vast capabilities of RAF Fairford. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

