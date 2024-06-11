Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Yokosuka Hosts Karaoke Roadshow [Image 4 of 4]

    NEX Yokosuka Hosts Karaoke Roadshow

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2024) - The Navy Exchange Yokosuka hosted a Karaoke Roadshow June 14, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in the Main Exchange Building. The installation's leadership were among several participants in the exchange's event. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Navy Exchange
    Karaoke Roadshow

