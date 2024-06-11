Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Yokosuka Hosts Karaoke Roadshow [Image 1 of 4]

    NEX Yokosuka Hosts Karaoke Roadshow

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2024) - Capt. Les Sobol (right) and Cmdr. Patrick Gutierrez (left), Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's commanding officer and chief staff officer respectively, sing "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" at the Navy Exchange Yokosuka Karaoke Roadshow June 14, 2024. The installation's leadership were among several participants in the exchange's event. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Navy Exchange
    Karaoke Roadshow

