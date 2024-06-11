JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24

U.S. Army Reserve Postal units from across the U.S. participate in Postal Warrior 24 taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) from 1-15 JUN 2024. Postal Warrior is a standalone, task-focused exercise, designed to train and challenge postal units in the skill sets and competencies needed to support Theater Postal Operations and increase individual and collective readiness. (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division /Steven Roussel)

