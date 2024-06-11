Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24 [Image 4 of 7]

    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    U.S. Army Reserve Postal units from across the U.S. participate in Postal Warrior 24 taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) from 1-15 JUN 2024. Postal Warrior is a standalone, task-focused exercise, designed to train and challenge postal units in the skill sets and competencies needed to support Theater Postal Operations and increase individual and collective readiness. (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division /Steven Roussel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 00:17
    Photo ID: 8474584
    VIRIN: 240613-A-SD662-9715
    Resolution: 3754x5256
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24 [Image 7 of 7], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24
    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24
    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24
    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24
    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24
    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24
    JB MDL- POSTAL WARRIOR 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Dix
    JB MDL
    Diamond Saber
    WAREX 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT