    MARFORK Marines and U.S. Army Solider conduct MCMAP Training [Image 11 of 17]

    MARFORK Marines and U.S. Army Solider conduct MCMAP Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, carry supplies and a simulated casualty during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 14, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 23:03
    Photo ID: 8474515
    VIRIN: 240614-M-HA226-1135
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, MARFORK Marines and U.S. Army Solider conduct MCMAP Training [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    MCMAP
    Army
    Combat Conditioning
    Lethality
    ARFORK

