MARFORK Marines and U.S. Army Solider conduct MCMAP Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Hemme, a career planner with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, carries a simulated causality to safety during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 14, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

