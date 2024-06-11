Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony

Service members and community figures attend a dedication ceremony June 13, 2024 at the Kūpono Solar site in Ewa Beach, HI. Speakers for the event included Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander U.S. Navy Captain Mark Sohaney; President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Shelee Kimura; and Executive Vice President of Ameresco Nicole Bulgarino, among others. Key stakeholders and the local community came together to celebrate the critical importance of this landmark project that is contributing to Hawai‘i's clean energy future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

