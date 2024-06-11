Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony

    EWA BEACH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Service members and community figures attend a dedication ceremony June 13, 2024 at the Kūpono Solar site in Ewa Beach, HI. Speakers for the event included Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander U.S. Navy Captain Mark Sohaney; President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Shelee Kimura; and Executive Vice President of Ameresco Nicole Bulgarino, among others. Key stakeholders and the local community came together to celebrate the critical importance of this landmark project that is contributing to Hawai‘i's clean energy future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8474488
    VIRIN: 240613-F-JB127-4832
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: EWA BEACH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony
    Kūpono Solar site dedication ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy
    Solar
    JBPHH
    Kūpono Solar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT