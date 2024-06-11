Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Officer Promoted to LCDR on USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Naval Officer Promoted to LCDR on USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240402-N-XP477-1157 – Lt. Cmdr. Joseph S. Seymour II is pinned by his son during his promotion ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 05, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:42
    Photo ID: 8474220
    VIRIN: 240505-N-XP477-1157
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripioli (LHA 7)

