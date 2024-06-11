240402-N-XP477-1157 – Lt. Cmdr. Joseph S. Seymour II is pinned by his son during his promotion ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 05, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 19:42
|Photo ID:
|8474220
|VIRIN:
|240505-N-XP477-1157
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Officer Promoted to LCDR on USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
