240505-N-XP477-1156 – Lt. Cmdr. Joseph S. Seymour II is pinned by his son during his promotion ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, May 05, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:42 Photo ID: 8474219 VIRIN: 240505-N-XP477-1156 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Officer Promoted to LCDR on USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.